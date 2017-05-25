Amber lights at walkers' crossing
THE Fiji Roads Authority will install amber pedestrian flashing lights at the St Mary's Primary School and the Holy Family Church pedestrian crossing in Labasa Town following concerns about frequent accidents at the site. The two crossings are without street or traffic lights and sit in partial darkness, making it difficult for motorists to see pedestrians crossing the road.
