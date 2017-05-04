ADB invests in Fiji's COP 23 presidency

Update: 7:11PM THE Asian Development Bank will invest $US1.5million to assist Fiji's Presidency of the 23rd Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and join the Government of Fiji's COP 23 Advisory Panel. "ADB's support for Fiji's Presidency of COP 23 comes as ADB is doubling the total financing we provide for climate change to US$6 billion by 2020," said Stephen Groff, ADB's vice president for East Asia, South East Asia, and the Pacific at the 50th ADB annual meeting in Yokohama, Japan.

