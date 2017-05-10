A night to appreciate 'essence' of artistes
Members of Team Stay Focussed group entertain the guests during the Fiji Performing Rights Association awards night at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva on Saturday, May 13, 2017. The group also won the Best Hip Hop song category during the awards ni MUSIC is the essence of life, thus the need to recognise the efforts put in by musicians and artistes in composing songs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC