$750 paid out for arrests
THE Fiji Police Force Crime Stoppers Western Division Committee paid out $750 last month to five people who phoned in with information that led to the arrest of criminals. Committee chairperson Amit Kumar Singh said it was important that people who had strong leads used the 919 line if they wanted to be rewarded.
