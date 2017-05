$50m to spruce up resort

Shangri-La's Fijian Resort & Spa general manager Francis Lee during the Fijian Tourism Expo at Sheraton Fiji Resort & Spa on Denarau in Nadi yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH SHANGRI-LA's Fijian Resort and Spa on Yanuca Island in Sigatoka is investing $50 million in renovation works that will revitalise the iconic property's facilities.

