508 is first number on ballot

508 is first number on ballot

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Supervisor of Elections and the Head of the Fijian Elections Office [FEO] Mohammed Saneem with Chairman of Fiji Electoral Commission Suresh Chandra during the drawing of the ballet numbers at elections office yesterday. Picture: RAMA Update: 7:22PM THE number 508 will be the first number to appear on the ballot paper for the 2018 general election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,548 • Total comments across all topics: 281,036,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC