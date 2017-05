$5000 cheque boosts awards

Laisa Vulakoro joins Fijian Teachers Association representatives, from left, Peni Delaibatiki, Taito Draunidalo and Marika Uluinaceva, at the FPRA office in Suva yesterday. Picture: SUPPLIED THE Fiji Performing Rights Association received a major boost for its annual awards night after receiving a cheque worth $5000 from the Fijian Teachers Association yesterday in Suva.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.