2017 Northern Agriculture Show to be held on the 24th-26th May
The 2017 Northern Agriculture Show will be held on the 24-26 of this month at Subrail Park in Labasa with the theme of Climate Smart Agriculture in Fiji. Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Jitendra Singh says through the agriculture show aims to promote the pillars of climate smart agriculture which include sustainability, mitigation, resilience and adaptation.
