2 face FACT ban
VETERAN Valerio Nawatu and Cyrus Singh have been suspended by the Lautoka Football Association ahead of the 2017 Vodafone Fiji FACT at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori this week. The duo are part of a group that is alleged to have broken an alcohol ban last week.
