$2.32 minimum wage 'unrealistic'
WORKERS on the $2.32 minimum wage will have to spend $5 more than what they earn to provide the basic necessities for their families, says the Fiji Local Government Officers Association. Association president Rouhit Singh made the submission during the Minimum Wage Consultation conducted by the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations in Lautoka earlier this week.
