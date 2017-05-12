12 receive $5k help

TWELVE people would receive $5000 assistance each to meet the cost of open heart surgeries that will be performed in the country by specialists from India. Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd Fiji, which is bringing the specialists, has arranged for the donation from people in New Zealand.

Chicago, IL

