$10m bail out
Sweet news ... Mesake Naseru enjoys a fresh harvested sugarcane. In an announcement by A-G Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, sugarcane farmers in the country will not have to pay for their deductions to TLTB, FDB, Sugar Cane Growers Fund, Lands Department and South Pa In a major announcement yesterday, Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the fourth cane payment of $10.57 per tonne on Friday would be made without any deductions, considering the plight of farmers after Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.
