$10k boost for home

$10k boost for home

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Cast and crew of the TV series Wrecked hand over a cheque for $10,000 to the Treasure House Christian Children's Home in Nadi. Picture: REINAL CHAND STAFF members and children of Treasure House Christian Children's Home in Nadi, were overwhelmed yesterday after US film production company Ninth Floor Fiji productions, Turner Broadcasting Services and cast and crew of television series Wrecked gave $10,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,790 • Total comments across all topics: 280,897,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC