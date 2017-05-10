$10k boost for home

Cast and crew of the TV series Wrecked hand over a cheque for $10,000 to the Treasure House Christian Children's Home in Nadi. Picture: REINAL CHAND STAFF members and children of Treasure House Christian Children's Home in Nadi, were overwhelmed yesterday after US film production company Ninth Floor Fiji productions, Turner Broadcasting Services and cast and crew of television series Wrecked gave $10,000.

