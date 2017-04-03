Youth lag behind

Youth lag behind

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

The Pacific Youth Council is working on addressing youths and one of the ways they are doing this is to address areas youths could receive more support in. Pacific Youth Council member Manasa Vatanitawake made the comments in response to the findings of the 2016 Global Youth Development Index and Report launched in Suva earlier this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,520 • Total comments across all topics: 280,166,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC