Yasawa sporting tourneys to fund school renovation
Update: 3:00PM THE Fiji Police Force launched the Yasawa North Secondary School Rugby Sevens and Netball Tournament at Matacawalevu Village in Nacula, Yasawa, today. The tournament, officially launched by Western Divisional Manager for Community Policing SP Petero Tuinirarama, aims to raise funds for Yasawa Secondary School renovation works.
