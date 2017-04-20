Women encouraged to set up businesses

ABOUT 200 women living in Lautoka were encouraged to enter micro entrepreneurship at the Lautoka District Active Women's Group Forum yesterday. The forum was opened by Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Veena Bhatnagar who encouraged women to earn money for themselves and their families by setting up their own businesses.

