Winning key factor

HSBC World Rugby 7s commentator Willie Lose believed the Fiji 7s forwards played a vital role in their Hong Kong 7s win. And the former Tongan international said the hard tackling and aggressive tactics used by Isake Katonibau upfront would be a key factor in Singapore.

Chicago, IL

