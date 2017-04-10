Weather forecast: Fine Easter holiday

Weather forecast: Fine Easter holiday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 2:29PM WITH the Easter holiday well in progress, more families are likely to be hitting the beaches and the outdoors. Good time to do so as fine weather is forecast until midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group, aside from brief showers over the eastern parts and the interior of the larger islands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,972 • Total comments across all topics: 280,328,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC