Wailoa to shut down for repairs

Wailoa to shut down for repairs

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

FEA chief executive Hasmukh Patel speaking during the press conference at the FEA headquarters in Suva today. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA Update: 3:50PM FIJI Electricity Authority CEO Hasmukh Patel held a press conference this afternoon to announce the major maintenance works that will be carried out at its Wailoa Power Station over this Easter long weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,956 • Total comments across all topics: 280,215,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC