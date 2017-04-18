Unit lacks supplies

LACK of pharmacy supplies was one of the many issues faced by the pediatric unit, says head of pediatrics at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva, Dr Ilisapeci Vereti. During her presentation at the Fiji and Apollo Health Forum on infection outbreaks in pediatrics in Suva yesterday, Dr Vereti said because of the lack of drugs, equipment and other pharmaceutical supplies, staff had now used alternatives.

