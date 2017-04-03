UniFiji on environment outreach
Update: 6:29PM THE UNIVERSITY of Fiji will spearhead a community outreach program designed to show a community in Ba the state of their marine environment. Project manager Anish Maharaj said preliminary maps have been completed and they would be taking the maps to the communities to populate the map with additional data.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
