Unbeaten Junior Bati ready for Knights
Fiji Secondary School Rugby League official Laisiasa Corerega said they will use the 30 minutes of match to gauge their performance. "The players will play in the 30 minutes of the match because we want to minimise the injuries and give more exposure to the boys," he said.
