'Training vital for officers'

OFFICERS from the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation will now be able to go out to the communities to conduct discussions with diverse groups after undergoing sensitisation training on gender, violence against women, children and human rights in Suva last week. Department of Social Welfare director Rupeni Fatiaki said internal training for the officers on gender sensitisation was important as the ministry looked after women, children, the unfortunate and the neglected in the community.

Chicago, IL

