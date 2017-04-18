Toorak ruggers sing the Blues

Toorak ruggers sing the Blues

THE Toorak Blues Rugby Club in Suva was boosted with a new set of jersey last week ahead of the start of the Suva Rugby Union club competition this year. Club chairman Nima Rasewai said majority of the boys were unemployed and they wanted to thank the sponsor for his support.

Chicago, IL

