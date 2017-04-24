TEDxSuva signs deal

Pacific Islands Development Forum secretary general Francois Martel shakes hands with TEDxSuva spokesperson Merewalesi Nailatikau during the signing at the Pacific Islands Development Forum office in Suva on Thursday, April 27, 2017. Picture: SUPPLIED This was made possible after PIDF came on board as one of the major sponsors towards the TEDxSuva "Ocean of Ideas" initiative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.