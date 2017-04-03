Teachers' union wants ECE focus

SERIOUS attention must be given to early childhood and primary school education if Fiji is to rectify the dismal high school passes recorded over the past two years, says Fiji Teachers Union general secretary Agni Deo Singh. He was responding to a statement by Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy at the Nadi Secondary School Maths Teachers Workshop last Saturday, that less than half of all secondary school students had passed mathematics in 2015 and 2016.

