Teachers' union wants ECE focus

Teachers' union wants ECE focus

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fiji Times

SERIOUS attention must be given to early childhood and primary school education if Fiji is to rectify the dismal high school passes recorded over the past two years, says Fiji Teachers Union general secretary Agni Deo Singh. He was responding to a statement by Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy at the Nadi Secondary School Maths Teachers Workshop last Saturday, that less than half of all secondary school students had passed mathematics in 2015 and 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,155 • Total comments across all topics: 280,144,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC