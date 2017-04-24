Teacher raises attention on abuse

7 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

IN an effort to raise awareness on child abuse and neglect, a schoolteacher is on Vanua Levu to create awareness on the issue. Mr Sangeet, who teaches at DAV Girls College in Suva, said having 1077 cases of child abuse and neglect last year was a wake up call for all Fijians to take a proactive stand.

Chicago, IL

