Tapper produces golden performance at championships
HAMILTON'S Melissa Tapper produced a golden performance at the 2017 Oceania Para Regional Table Tennis Championships in Suva, Fiji over the weekend. Tapper won gold at the Oceania Para Championships and silver in the Oceania Cup.
