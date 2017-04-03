Table tennis treat for special kids

Table tennis treat for special kids

Fiji Table Tennis Association president Anthony Ho, sitting close to camera, and National para table tennis player Iakoba Taberanibou, right, with Nausori Special School students at Damodar City in Raiwai, Suva on Thursday, April 06, 2017. Picture: JONACA MEMBERS of the Fiji Table Tennis Association and students from the Nausori Special School, celebrated the World Table Tennis Fun Day and the International Day for Peace and Development at the Damodar City carpark at Laucala Bay, Suva, yesterday.

