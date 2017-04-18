Suva roads lined up for reconstruction
Update: 2:38PM THE Fiji Roads Authority is working towards a permanent solution in upgrading the roads in the Suva area. Various roads in Suva will undergo major reconstructions under the Fiji Roads Authority's 'Suva Arterial Road Upgrading Project' , according to CEO John Hutchinson who said the project was about upgrading and improving sealed roads to accommodate large volumes of traffic in Suva.
