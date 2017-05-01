Suva aims FACT win
SUVA is depending on the combination of Ravinesh Karan Singh and Setareki Hughes to win the 2017 Vodafone Fiji FACT which will be played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori. The Capital City reached the final of the 2016 Fiji FACT and lost to Nadi 3-0 on penalty kicks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC