Suva aims FACT win

23 hrs ago

SUVA is depending on the combination of Ravinesh Karan Singh and Setareki Hughes to win the 2017 Vodafone Fiji FACT which will be played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori. The Capital City reached the final of the 2016 Fiji FACT and lost to Nadi 3-0 on penalty kicks.

Chicago, IL

