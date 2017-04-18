Survivor 35 is filming now in Fiji

Survivor 35 is filming now in Fiji

Survivor is currently filming its 35th season in Fiji, the same location as seasons 33 and 34 , specifically the chain of islands called the Mamanuca Islands. Fiji will host both Survivor 35 and Survivor 36, as the show films seasons back to back in the same place.

Chicago, IL

