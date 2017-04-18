Survivor 35 is filming now in Fiji
Survivor is currently filming its 35th season in Fiji, the same location as seasons 33 and 34 , specifically the chain of islands called the Mamanuca Islands. Fiji will host both Survivor 35 and Survivor 36, as the show films seasons back to back in the same place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reality Blurred.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC