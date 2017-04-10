Sonaisali Island: Stress begone - fly and flop
You know you've reached peak holiday relaxation when it's too much effort to leave your sunlounger to walk to the spa. After less than three days here, we're in proper holiday mode - our complete lassitude means applying sunblock feels like a chore, and even holding a magazine aloft is too taxing for our flaccid limbs.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
