Solution to labour woes

LABOUR shortage could be a thing of the past for about 300 sugarcane farmers in Lautoka, now that two new mechanical harvesters have been bought for their use. The Lautoka Cane Producers Association bought the machines for $700,000 to help farmers during the harvesting season which commences next month.

