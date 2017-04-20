Solar rechargeable lights to help stu...

Solar rechargeable lights to help students

Update: 4:05PM VISHVA Hindu Parishad will be donating 1000 solar rechargeable lights to families in Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki. VDP also known as Hindu Council of Fiji is a registered incorporated society registered under Charitable Trust Act and is committed to deliver services in the field of social service, education, self development, cultural development and care for the elderly, youth and children.

Chicago, IL

