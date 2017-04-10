Singh tops list

Singh tops list

NADI'S Raynal Singh carries Fiji's hope in the men's open division of the Easter Open Championship at the Regional Tennis Complex in Nadovu, Lautoka. Another of Fiji's hopes Deverath Narayan, bowed out in the quarter-finals.

