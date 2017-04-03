Singapore to host Scotland-Italy for ...

Singapore to host Scotland-Italy for first tier one test

" Singapore will host its first tier one rugby international when Scotland and Italy meet for a test on June 10. Scotland announced the fixture on Friday, saying it maintains the country's aim of "further globalizing the Scottish rugby brand in Asia-Pacific." Scotland will also play Australia in Sydney and Fiji in Suva as part of its summer tour.

Chicago, IL

