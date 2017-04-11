Shane train

Natabua's Shane Tuvusa on his way to win the Senior Boys Blue Ribbon event during the second day of the Coca-Cola Games at the ANZ Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva on Friday, April 21, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU NATABUA High School's Shane Tuvusa blitzed the ANZ Stadium tracks in 10.53 seconds to become the blue ribbon champion of the 2017 Fiji Finals last night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.