Shane train

Natabua's Shane Tuvusa on his way to win the Senior Boys Blue Ribbon event during the second day of the Coca-Cola Games at the ANZ Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva on Friday, April 21, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU NATABUA High School's Shane Tuvusa blitzed the ANZ Stadium tracks in 10.53 seconds to become the blue ribbon champion of the 2017 Fiji Finals last night.

