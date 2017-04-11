Shane train
Natabua's Shane Tuvusa on his way to win the Senior Boys Blue Ribbon event during the second day of the Coca-Cola Games at the ANZ Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva on Friday, April 21, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU NATABUA High School's Shane Tuvusa blitzed the ANZ Stadium tracks in 10.53 seconds to become the blue ribbon champion of the 2017 Fiji Finals last night.
