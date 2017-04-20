Sekiguchi wins COP 23 design competition

Sekiguchi wins COP 23 design competition

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

The winner of the COP 23 logo competition, Maria Pastorizo-Sekiguchi, with her winning design during its launch this morning. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA Update: 5:01PM FIJIAN Maria Sekiguchi of Suva's Green House Studios is the woman behind the new COP 23 logo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,712 • Total comments across all topics: 280,210,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC