Seasonal program benefits 700-plus Fijians

Update: 2:01PM A TOTAL of 727 Fijians have benefited from the Seasonal Employer Program with New Zealand and Australia as at April this year from when the program was rolled-out in 2015. Of that figure, 13 were sent to New Zealand under the Christchurch rebuild-skilled carpenters one year contract; 454 sent to New Zealand for the recognised seasonal employment; 13 to Australia to work in the hospitality and accommodation sector for six months; and 247 to Australia for the seasonal workers six-month program.

