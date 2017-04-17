Save helps North
Update: 5:21PM COMMUNITIES in the North affected by last yeari 1 2s Tropical Cyclone Winston have benefited from the assistance provided by the Save the Children Fiji. The livelihood program supported under the Australian Aid program has enabled SC Fiji to support communities and families in Bua, Cakaudrove and Ra.
Read more at Fiji Times.
