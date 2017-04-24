Rukua 7s plan

Rukua 7s plan

THE Rukua Village 7s team from Beqa Island spent more than $5000 to expose their village boys at the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre Martintar 7s competition at Nadi's Prince Charles, Nadi, yesterday. He said the side first participated at the Marist 7s a few weeks ago and headed back to the village to regroup in readiness for the Martintar 7s.

