Rugby league body eyes expansion

Lelean Memorial School U19 rugby league players from left, Emosi Draiva, Laisa Bacavu and Sefanaia Vuli with the coveted U19 Colin Love trophy during a press conference at the Fiji National Rugby League office in Suva on Thursday, April 06, 2017. Picture: "We have seen and witnessed that most of the students who have gone through are able to get a place in the international sport arena."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.