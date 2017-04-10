Roads to benefit farmers
Over 315 sugarcane growers in Drasa, Lautoka, will benefit once the upgrade of 50 cane access roads is completed by June this year. Around 42 kilometres of roads are being rehabilitated under a $4.25m European Union-funded project known as Rural Access Roads and Associated Infrastructure or RARAI, which is facilitated by the Pacific Community .
