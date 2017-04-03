Ridge to Reef project

THE Fiji's Ridge to Reef project will lead to development and implementation of Protected Area management plans which will secure and enhance the protection of people's natural resources. Assistant Minister for Local Government, Housing and Environment Lorna Eden highlighted this while addressing participants at the opening of the Fiji Ridge to Reef Inception Workshop in Suva on Thursday.

