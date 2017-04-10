Rewa, Ba in top form

REWA and Ba are the two teams to watch during the Vodafone Fiji Muslim League Inter-District Championship at Ratu Cakobau Park this weekend. "They have a tough pool because they have Nadi in the same pool and we're looking forward to an exciting four days.

Chicago, IL

