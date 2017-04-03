Resistance plan set

9 hrs ago

THE World Health Organization is working with the Health and Medical Services Ministry to develop a National Antimicrobial resistance plan for Fiji. WHO rep for the South Pacific Dr Corinne Capuano said the plan would help identify areas that would need to be strengthened in terms of infection control.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 21,155 • Total comments across all topics: 280,144,381

