Renewed hope for farmer
FOR two years Raghavan, a sugarcane grower from Drasa, Lautoka, struggled to get his 12-acre farm to achieve its full potential. He was about to give up on his farm when the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji approached him with the opportunity to turn his field into a demonstration farm.
