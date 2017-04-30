Religious freedom is absolute - Ro Teimumu
Opposition leader Ro Teimumu Kepa taking a break during the Parliament sitting in Suva on Mon 16 March, 2015. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU OPPOSITION leader Ro Teimumu Kepa has called for Fiji to be committed to safeguarding the rights of all to practise their religion as the country celebrates Easter.
