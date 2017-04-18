Records fall
Laisani Moceisawana of ACS powers through to the finish line duing the senior girls 100m final at the 2017 Coke games last night. She eventually won gold followed by Alesi Finau of Jasper and Atelaite Buna of Yasawa Secondary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
